Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.74. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.47 and a twelve month high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,715,345.66. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,237,743. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

