Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $44,176.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.04 or 0.00307549 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00143306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005894 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,000,600 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

