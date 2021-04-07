Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Stephens

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stephens from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YELL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Yellow in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of YELL opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74. Yellow has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

In other Yellow news, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

