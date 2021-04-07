Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells $150,700.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,136,921 shares in the company, valued at $47,273,399.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $78,672.18.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $193,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $168,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $167,000.00.

Yext stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 564,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,331. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

