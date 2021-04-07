YF Link (YFL) Trading 57% Higher Over Last Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 57% higher against the US dollar. YF Link has a market cap of $17.38 million and $818,214.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $337.48 or 0.00594910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00056123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00622233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

