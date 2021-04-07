YIELD App (YLD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $60.61 million and $2.38 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00055205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.14 or 0.00634145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 106,871,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,045,232 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YIELD App

