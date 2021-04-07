Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $25.70 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.56 or 0.00004530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00071448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00276490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.07 or 0.00773415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,657.76 or 1.00259183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

