Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00055781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.92 or 0.00626435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00079443 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.