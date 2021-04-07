yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002078 BTC on major exchanges. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and $749,878.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00252129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.00812145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.51 or 0.99143863 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,693,200 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars.

