YOU COIN Market Cap Reaches $7.56 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $7.56 million and $1.08 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00056439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.76 or 0.00625725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00079665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

