YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $1.09 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00054987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00615166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.