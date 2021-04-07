yOUcash Reaches Market Cap of $87.37 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $87.37 million and approximately $31,334.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yOUcash has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00056123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00622233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,760,253,466 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

