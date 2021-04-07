YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $985.41

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 985.41 ($12.87) and traded as low as GBX 980 ($12.80). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 992 ($12.96), with a volume of 44,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,008.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 985.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 137.78.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £255.60 ($333.94).

About YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

