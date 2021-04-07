YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after acquiring an additional 94,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

