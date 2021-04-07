Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 169,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,370. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $83.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.