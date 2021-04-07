Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnite will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,641. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 38,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929,521. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

