Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.39 Million

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report sales of $472.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.20 million. Quidel reported sales of $174.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock worth $4,022,536 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Quidel by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average of $202.15.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

