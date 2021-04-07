Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $9,133,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $4,648,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $3,941,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

