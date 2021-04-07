Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $171,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $435.26 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $291.16 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.26 and its 200-day moving average is $417.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

