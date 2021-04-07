Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.14 Million

Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report sales of $210.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.40 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $204.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $859.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $832.00 million to $901.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $884.94 million, with estimates ranging from $826.00 million to $970.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCTR stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

