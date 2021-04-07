Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $483.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.11. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $197.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

