Zacks: Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post $2.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.32. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $360.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.33. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

