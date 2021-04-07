Zacks: Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report sales of $291.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $292.95 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DRVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11.

In related news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

