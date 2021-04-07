Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 307,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

