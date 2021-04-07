Zacks: Analysts Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.34). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of GLYC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 928,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,420. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $163.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

