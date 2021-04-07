Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gogo.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.
GOGO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 1,648,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).
