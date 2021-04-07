Zacks: Analysts Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.17). Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 317,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -264.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.70.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,101.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,091,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

