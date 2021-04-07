Zacks: Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce $77.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $77.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $70.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.06 million to $327.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $346.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

