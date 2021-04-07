Zacks: Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.27. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,356,930.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,777 shares of company stock worth $17,032,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

