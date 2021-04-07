Zacks: Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce $23.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.40 million and the lowest is $22.15 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $51.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $103.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $109.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $130.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 535,045 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

