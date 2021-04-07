Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $637,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 41,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.32. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

