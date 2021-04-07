Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.59 Million

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post sales of $430.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.99 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $362.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $223.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

