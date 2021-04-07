Zacks: Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.95. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

