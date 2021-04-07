Zacks: Analysts Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 62,901 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.