Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

TXN stock opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.63. The firm has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.30 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.