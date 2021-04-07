Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.