Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $52.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $53.52 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $45.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $269.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $275.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $373.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $396.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $132,783.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,660,430.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,783 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 2.63.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

