Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to post $182.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.94 million and the lowest is $181.38 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $735.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.31 million to $742.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $749.32 million, with estimates ranging from $726.42 million to $772.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.