Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.67 Million

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $482.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.40 million and the highest is $494.70 million. DexCom posted sales of $405.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $373.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.26. DexCom has a 1 year low of $250.01 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

