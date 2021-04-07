Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNMK. William Blair lowered GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $146,707.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,998.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,569,398. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,403. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

