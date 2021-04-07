Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Glu Mobile reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 360,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 836,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 2,191,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,685. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

