Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post $294.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.50 million. Monro reported sales of $286.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

