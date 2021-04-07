Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Prothena by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

