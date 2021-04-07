Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.64. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

NYSE SLG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.95. 15,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 872.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

