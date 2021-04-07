Zacks: Brokerages Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to announce $19.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $19.32 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $15.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.38 million, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $75.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.