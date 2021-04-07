Zacks: Brokerages Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Appian posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,006,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Appian by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day moving average of $140.34. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.