Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of CARG opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

