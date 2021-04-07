Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.56. Cigna reported earnings of $4.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $20.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $22.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

NYSE:CI opened at $239.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.84.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

