Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

CWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

