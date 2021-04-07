Zacks: Brokerages Expect DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Announce -$0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) will post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DBV Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DBV Technologies.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.91.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.